Wolves 0-1 Spurs – Report and pictures

Raul Jimenez (Getty)

Much of the pre-match chat was about Bruno Lage’s first home game in charge and the return of former boss Nuno Espirito Santo - but on the pitch Wolves were buoyed by a loud home support.

Dele Alli came to ruin that party atmosphere however, when he picked himself up off the floor to convert a penalty after 10 minutes.

From that moment though, Wolves dominated. Adama Traore was a constant menace and created several big chances that the hosts struggled to convert.

The Spanish forward then missed a glorious one-on-one chance in the second half as the game got away from Wolves.

In the end their display deserved at least a point, but in similar fashion to the week before they could not make their opportunities count and were condemned to defeat.

Adama Traore (Getty)

Lage made one change to the side that lost at Leicester on the opening day, but stuck with the 3-4-3 formation.

Nelson Semedo returned to the team after only making the bench last time - he missed 10 days of training with the team after coming into contact with someone who contracted Covid-19. He replaced Ki-Jana Hoever at right-wing-back, who dropped to the bench.

Raul Jimenez led the line, making his first appearance at Molineux in the Premier League since fracturing his skull in November.

Returning former boss Nuno named an unchanged Spurs team from their 1-0 win over Manchester City, starting with a 4-3-3 formation.

Harry Kane did make the bench however, alongside former Wolves defender Matt Doherty.

Ahead of kick-off Nuno was clapped by the home support as he walked down the touchline to complete his broadcast interview obligations, but once the teams walked out at 2pm, it was all about Lage and his new era.

Experiencing a full Molineux for the first time since the pandemic began, the home fans created an intense atmosphere as Wolves started the game brightly, pressing Spurs aggressively.

Wolves seemed up for the occasion but some poor defending after 10 minutes handed the visitors the lead.

Alli ran across Romain Saiss and behind Conor Coady and was played in on goal. Jose Sa attempted to claim the ball but the midfielder danced around him and the goalkeeper clattered into him for a penalty. Alli stepped up to take it and sent Sa the wrong way.

Only minutes later, however, and Wolves were appealing for a penalty of their own. Traore exploded down the left flank and crossed low. It found Semedo at the far post who touched it beyond Oliver Skipp and was seemingly bundled over - but referee Stuart Atwell was unmoved and VAR did not intervene.

Lage’s men kept pushing and the electric Traore was creating several chances with his marauding runs. Francisco Trincao was getting involved too and on one occasion he danced into the box and his cross almost found Jimenez.

Again it was Traore causing Japhet Tanganga problems and his low cross was flicked by Joao Moutinho to Jimenez on the edge of the box, but his effort flew just over the bar.

Lage began to engage with the fans, geeing them up as Wolves continued to dominate Spurs and control the game.

But for all their danger going forward his side could not find a way through in the first half and entered the break losing 1-0.

Nelson Semedo (Getty)

Coming out for the second half Wolves continued where they left off. They looked after the ball well and won it back in midfield regularly, before sparking attacks down either flank.

But Spurs were still dangerous on the counter attack and a rampaging run from Son Heung-Min almost resulted in a goal. He was clear of Coady and attempted a cutback for Steven Bergwijn, but Max Kilman was on hand to slide in and block the pass.

At the other end Wolves almost equalised when Semedo crossed low for Trincao, but the forward was unable to generate enough power in his shot as he slid into the box, meaning Hugo Lloris could save comfortably.

Just after an hour Traore had to score, but lost his one-on-one battle. Ruben Neves played a sublime through ball for the winger, meaning he only had Lloris to beat, but he delayed his shot and his eventual effort was straight at the goalkeeper.

Molineux was bouncing as the Wolves fans roared on their team, but a lapse in concentration almost handed Spurs a second. A long ball from goalkeeper Lloris put Bergwijn in on goal, after Coady misjudged it.

His effort was saved by Sa, before Son’s follow-up was also saved. Son’s second attempt was then blocked as Wolves survived conceding a second.

Conor Coady (Getty)

The introduction of Kane provided some entertainment from both sets of fans, who exchanged chants, before Wolves looked to increase the tempo on the field again.

But after missing that earlier chance, Traore seemed to go into his shell slightly and became less involved.

Sa once again came to Wolves’ rescue as he denied Kane and then got up to stop Bergwijn’s follow-up.

Wolves continued to chuck the ball into the box as the game entered the final stages but they could not find the back of the net and fell to consecutive 1-0 defeats.

Wolves: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss (Ait-Nouri, 84), Semedo, Neves, Moutinho (Dendoncker, 72), Marcal, Trincao (Silva, 84), Traore, Jimenez.

Subs not used: Ruddy, Hoever, Marques, Cundle, Gibbs-White, Campbell.

Spurs: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Dele, Lucas (Lo Celso, 67), Bergwijn (Winks, 90), Son (Kane, 72).