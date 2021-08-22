Steve Bull: Today is about Bruno, not Nuno

Bruno Lage (Getty)

We should give Nuno the respect he deserves but then fully focus on Bruno – the Nuno era has gone now.

Give him a clap when he comes out during the warm-up or before kick-off and that is it.

We need to get right behind Bruno.

We don’t want to be focusing on Nuno during the game, it’s all about Bruno.

Nuno’s done nothing wrong in my eyes, he’s got us where we are which is an absolutely brilliant place, but it’s now a new chapter. Get behind Bruno.

As much as Nuno deserves some recognition before the game, during the game Molineux needs to be an intimidating place. Make it uncomfortable for Spurs.

Molineux is a fierce place with an amazing atmosphere when everyone is up for it, and for Bruno’s first home game we need to make it a fortress.

Watching Spurs and Man City the other day, the home crowd got behind Spurs and that’s what got them the win.

Hopefully our crowd will be raring to go, ready to back the lads.

We have every chance with our 12th man behind us, as the Wolves fans have shown plenty of times in the past.

Looking at the first game of the season, there was some disappointment on Saturday against Leicester.

I thought we should have got something out of the game, easily, with the chances we had.

We have to be more ruthless in front of goal because when you’re in the Premier League you get punished – and that’s what we got at Leicester.

Bruno has something there, you can see it. He loves attacking football and all he needs to do is concentrate on making the strikers and wingers more ruthless.