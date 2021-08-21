Wolves v Spurs preview: Bruno Lage focused on creating a 'special day'

Bruno Lage talks with Raul Jimenez. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire.

It was almost written in the stars when Bruno Lage’s first Premier League home game was revealed as Nuno Espirito Santo’s Spurs side – having left Wolves at the end of last season after four successful years in charge.

Although Lage is expecting his predecessor to get a good reception from supporters, he also insists that once the game begins all loyalties are forgotten.

Lage said: “I think he will get a big welcome because what he did here was really amazing. We can really feel it and I saw that in the Championship.

“He had four amazing years and the fans will give him a big welcome, because they don’t forget what he did. But after the whistle they will support us to help us to win the match.

“They will be behind me and my team because we’re working hard to give them success.

“I was here before and I felt the environment, now I want to feel it as the manager.

“For sure it will be a special day but more important is the way we want to play the game.”

Not only is it Lage’s first competitive home game, but it is also Raul Jimenez’s first league game back at Molineux since he fractured his skull.

The star striker spoke openly to the Express & Star this week about overcoming his horrific injury and Lage insists the forward is excited to return.

He added: “The way he spoke in the interview he did, was very hard hard (to hear) and that he feels lucky to be alive.

“You can imagine the way he sees the world now. He looks to his wife and children and comes here to enjoy football. Only when you go through a situation like him can you feel the real feeling of being alive. It will be very good for him and the fans will be behind him to support him.”

Regarding injuries, Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera are still expected to miss Sunday’s clash with hamstring strains, while Daniel Podence is hoping to return within three weeks.

Pedro Neto has reportedly suffered a setback in his recover from a broken kneecap – with reports suggesting he will be out until at least February.

But Lage kept his cards close to his chest and is planning to give injury updates next week after a meeting with the club’s medical department.

When asked about injuries, he said: “I think we can say that in the next press conference.

“I have a meeting with the doctor and we’ll try to understand what happened in that department. I will check everything and then answer all the questions about the injuries in the next press conference.

“No-one new (is injured).”

When asked about Neto, he added: “That’s why I have a meeting. I don’t know. I first need to find out everything and after we can talk. Instead of saying something I don’t know, I prefer to talk with the doctor and analyse everything.”

Meanwhile, Lage is still expecting Spurs to be dangerous despite the possibility of them not having Harry Kane.

The forward is trying to force a move to Manchester City and missed Spurs’ opening game of the season.

Nuno has confirmed he is training with the group and in contention and although the situation has been somewhat of a distraction for the London club, Lage is still wary of the danger they pose.

When asked if now is a good time to play them, he said: “I think every time is a good opportunity for us, I don’t care what happens with the opponent.

“What I care about is the way we want to play and the best strategy to win.

“They played against Man City and won, without Kane. With him they are strong but without him they have another play to replace him.