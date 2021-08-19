Maz Gauntlett signed to bring goals to Wolves Women

Gauntlett, who registered 105 goals in 182 Coventry United appearances, is the sixth player added to the squad following promotion for Dan McNamara’s side.

“We’ve strengthened in every area of the squad,” said McNamara. “I’m very happy with the balance we’ve got going into an important season for us.

“I’m confident we can do ourselves justice in the higher division, and it’ll certainly help with a player like Maz coming into the attack.”

Gauntlett started her career at Solihull Borough, moving to Birmingham as a 14-year-old and making her senior team debut while still in the club’s Under-16s.

The 31-year-old striker is currently in the latter stages of recovery from a cruciate ligament injury sustained last November so will miss the opening games of the new campaign. But she said: “The ACL injury has obviously been a massive blow. But I’m on the way back and I’ve been involved in a couple of warm-up sessions with the girls. Everybody’s been so welcoming and I already feel settled. I just want to get back on the pitch and hope I can use my experience to help the team adjust to playing in the higher division – which I’m confident we can do.