Dave Edwards: A defeat... but there were real positives for Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez battle for the ball with Leicester City's Daniel Amartey

I thought it was a game of fine margins against a good side and all it came down to was a moment of quality from Jamie Vardy for Leicester – a half-chance at best.

He did what all good number nines do, got in front of his man, in this case Conor Coady, and it was a perfect finish. There was no way he could aim but the pace on it managed to take it past Jose Sa and unfortunately for Wolves that was the difference.

But there was nothing really in the game itself, Leicester probably edged the first half but Wolves still had a fine chance in Adam Traore.

In the second half, I believe Wolves were far superior against a Leicester side who have been together for a few years and have that philosophy under Brendan Rodgers.

It just shows, hopefully, what is to come from Bruno Lage and his Wolves team, because there was some good signs of exciting football.

There were some similarities to a Nuno Wolves team but I saw a lot more attacking vigour as well.

They looked like a team that could score and it felt really exciting. It was just a shame they couldn’t get the goal and point they deserved.

Francisco Trincao started to show signs of what he’s about after a slow pre-season for him, he could take time to adapt to the English game.

But the big positive was Traore, everyone knows the finishing isn’t probably where it needs to be but his running was so positive and intelligent as well. He will be a huge player this year with how they want to play when Wolves beat the press.

Goal contributions for Adama is the massive thing. If he can get into the mid-teens or up to 20 for goals and assists, then that would be huge for him and Wolves.

He was a bit hard done by last year with the way we were playing, with the chopping and changing shape.

A bit more continuity might help him this year, but having Raul Jimenez back in the team is important too. The amount of times we’ve seen Traore stand a ball up to the back post for Raul, the Mexican can really help Traore in both goals and assists. Another big performer from Saturday was Max Kilman – and I do think it is going to be a huge season for the young stopper.

He’s had a good pre-season and I thought he was outstanding against the Foxes.

He was really solid, drove forward with the ball, got in the box and almost managed a shot at one point with some quick feet.

Max has been learning the Wolves philosophy and what it means to be a Wolves player over the last two or three years and every season he seems to get more and more game time. I think there’s a chance this could be a true breakthrough season for him. He has that size and aggression but also he’s got that technical ability which you now need in the Premier League.

He’s at the right club to progress. As a defender he’ll only get better with experience. Max can become a Wolves player who plays hundreds of games for the club. He would have no urge to move on, he won’t feel the need to. He’d trust the club.

They picked him out of obscurity, that shows loyalty, and I can see him trying to repay that.