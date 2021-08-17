Commet: Wolves look a more potent attacking outfit

Max Kilman (Getty)

And with the first game done, Liam Keen addresses the talking points from the afternoon at the King Power Stadium.

Goals will come

If that second half proved anything, it was that the goals will come for Wolves.

Adama Traore could have netted a hat-trick on his own, but his first half chance in particular was a glorious one.

Raul Jimenez and Francisco Trincao also had chances and the fact that Wolves were able to create opportunities is a positive in itself.

Failing to score them is another thing, but when a team fails to create that is when a supporter should be most concerned. The goals will come.

Kilman took his chance

In the final friendly against Celta Vigo, left-footed Max Kilman looked uncomfortable on the right side of the back three.

But playing in the same position against Leicester the defender impressed.

Some last-ditch defending caught the eye, while a marauding run could have ended in a goal for the 24-year-old. At a time when fans are concerned about the defence, Kilman did a good job of easing some of those fears.

Supporters make all the difference

For all the change on and off the field for Wolves, one thing remained, the old gold supporters roaring on their team passionately.

We have waited 18 months for supporters to get back watching Premier League football and the Wolves fans did not disappoint.

From start to finish they dominated the King Power with their relentless support of Bruno Lage and his team.

That support will be essential as the new boss navigates his new surroundings.