Steve Bull: Time for Wolves to do the business

Bruno Lage (Wolves/Getty)

It’s been a normal pre-season for players and fans and the anticipation is now building.

All the preparation is done. We have a couple of injuries out of it, which we could have done without, but Bruno will have them in tip top form and ready to go.

Wolves have a tough start to the season but I don’t think Bruno will care what teams come up in front of him because he’ll have his team set up for whoever they face. He’ll be ready for it. He’s got his feet under the table and knows what players he has.

They’ve had a great pre-season and it’s time to show what he’ll bring to the club.

The expectation will be to finish above where we did last year. It was a tough campaign and a transformation with players coming in, going out and some injured.

It’s like a fresh start now for Bruno. He’s an ambitious manager who wants to do well.

He needs time too. The first three games will be some of the toughest and he’s a young manager, but he’ll know what he wants and what players he needs.

But aside from all that, it is absolutely superb to see fans back. Everyone has been chomping at the bit for this day to come.