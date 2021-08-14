Leicester City 1 Wolves 0: Paul Berry and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Paul Berry spoke to Nathan Judah following the 1-0 defeat at King Power Stadium.

Despite a much improved second half, and a rousing finale, Wolves slipped to a rare opening day defeat as Jamie Vardy’s clinical first half finish settled another typically tight and tension-filled game at Leicester in Bruno Lage’s first game at the helm.

It was the first opening day defeat for Wolves in nine years, but after Vardy’s goal shortly before half time they were far better after the break and went close on several occasions.

Ultimately however just three of their 17 shots were on target, and they will need to make more of the threatening attacking play which left Leicester hanging on grimly by the final whistle.

