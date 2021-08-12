Wolves flop Patrick Cutrone agrees Empoli loan

Patrick Cutrone battles with Stoke City

The Italian striker has made just three Premier League starts for Wolves since joining from AC Milan for £16m in July 2019.

Cutrone spent the whole of 2020 on loan with Fiorentina in Serie A, scoring five times in 34 games.

He returned to Wolves in January, featuring in four games, including the FA Cup win against non-league Chorley.

But despite the serious skull injury suffered by Raul Jimenez, he was again deemed surplus to requirements and promptly joined Spanish side Valencia on loan until the end of the season.

Cutrone also struggled in Spain with the forward failing to start a game for the La Liga side.

In total he made just seven substitute appearances for the side nicknamed The Bats.

Now the 23-year-old is set to join Empoli on loan.

The Tuscany-based side will compete in Serie A next season after winning Serie B last year.

Earlier this week, manager Bruno Lage revealed he told Cutrone to prove himself to Wolves’ fans.

“You are here two years, every time on loan, but the fans are singing your song, so you need to prove something on the pitch,” he said when asked about the forward.

“If you want to change something it’s not the change I give to you in training and in games.