Leander Dendoncker backs Wolves signings plea

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Leander Dendoncker

Wolves completed their pre-season schedule on Saturday with a 1-0 loss at home to Celta Vigo – in which a passive first half was followed up by an attacking and entertaining second.

The Premier League season is now only days away, with Wolves travelling to Leicester this Saturday – and Dendoncker insists they are still getting used to what is expected of them.

“I don’t think we’re already where we’d like to be, which is normal as it’s a new manager with new rules and a new philosophy,” he said.

“We haven’t had a lot of time with the entire squad because of the Euros and the holidays, but we’ve been working really hard every day on training and we have one more week to work and prepare for Leicester.

“Hopefully we can play like the second half.”

Among the 10 substitutes for the Celta Vigo game, four of them were academy youngsters – with several players currently injured and Nelson Semedo isolating after coming into contact with someone who has Covid-19.

Head coach Bruno Lage said last week that he was targeting ‘three or four’ more players to slot into his first team, with the transfer window closing at the end of the month.