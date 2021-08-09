Former Wolves favourite Dave Edwards to feature as weekly columnist

Dave Edwards

Edwards left home-town club Shrewsbury Town at the end of his contract in the summer following two-and-a-half years back at the League One outfit.

He has joined Cymru Premier side Bala Town as the midfielder continues his 18-year playing career at semi-professional level, but has also agreed terms to be a new face in our Wolves coverage.

The 35-year-old’s column debuts tomorrow and every Tuesday throughout the 2021/22 season, both in the newspaper and at our website www.expressandstar.com/sport

Edwards said : “It is great to have the opportunity to cover Wolves this season. After a memorable four years under Nuno it is time for a new era under Bruno Lage.

“I am really looking forward to see how it plays out. There will no doubt be highs and lows but it will be great to see fans back inside Molineux roaring the lads on!”

Former Wales international Edwards racked up 307 appearances in old gold in his nine-year spell at Molineux between 2008 and 2017.

The midfielder scored 44 goals in the process in proving a crucial regular in midfield for Wolves in both League One, the Championship and the Premier League.

He also experienced the early days of Wolves under the ambitious ownership of Fosun, whose backing helped push the club back into top-flight regulars.

Career highlights for the 43-cap midfielder also include his involvement in Wales’ stunning running to the European Championship semi-final in 2016, in which he made three appearances.

Edwards will bring his knowledge of the game as he tackles the latest ongoings at Wolves under new boss Lage. Having just recently left a professional dressing room, he will bring a player’s insight to all things Molineux.