Bruno Lage sets out his vision for a new era at Wolves

Bruno Lage talks with Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire.

Predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo did a superb job for Wolves and, to many, is regarded as their greatest manager for decades. He is certainly a wonderful football coach.

But it is no secret that Nuno did not enjoy speaking to the press and saw it as more of a nuisance than an opportunity to articulate his ideas and update supporters.

Lage, however, seems to take a very different view.

It may have taken a bit longer than usual, but the 45-year-old has now sat down with the media to express his vision for the club.

The Express & Star, alongside several other outlets, were invited to Molineux this week to meet the man and enjoy a round-table discussion on his time so far and his outlook for the future.

Arriving in his tracksuit and wearing a mask, Lage greeted the nine reporters in the room individually and explained why now was the right time to talk to us – while he also invited us to watch training.

Unlike his predecessor, Lage was welcoming, friendly and open with his responses.

He made no secret about what he wants from his team – aggressive pressing, fast-paced passing and goals. He is eager for Wolves to be an exciting outfit.

Not only that, Lage was also very expressive and animated. He gesticulated dramatically and began to move phones and dictaphones – used to record the conversation – around the table as if he were moving figures in Subbuteo.

The 45-year-old passionately explained where he wants to take this team and engaged with reporters in a way his predecessor failed to do for four years.

The jury is still out with most Wolves supporters, but those that travelled to recent away friendlies have effortlessly replaced Nuno for Bruno in their songs and the new boss has been pleased with what he has seen.

When asked what he has made of the Wolves fans, he said: “Good surprise. Against Stoke (2,500 away fans), it was a good surprise. Every time they push for the team, also I think they enjoyed what the guys did on the pitch. That’s the relationship we need to build up as soon as possible with the fans.

“How long they don’t come to the stadium... we need to come with everything to show we’re working this way to give happiness to everyone.”

When asked if he’s looking forward to a full Molineux, Lage added: “I was here two or three times, that period I was in the stand to communicate with (staff). Massive. Lovely, very good.”

He also insisted there were several things he did not want to change, for fear of disrupting the group. Lage praised the squad for their togetherness and close relationships – with a nod to the previous regime for the work they did on building that strong foundation.