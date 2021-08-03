Jack Grealish back training with Aston Villa

Jack Grealish has returned to training with Villa while remaining the subject of a £100million bid from Manchester City.

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish
The 25-year-old, who was granted three weeks off following his exploits with England at Euro 2020, joined up with his team-mates for a training camp in west London.

Emiliano Martinez and Tyrone Mings have also reported back following their busy international summers but it is the future of Grealish which remains the major focus for boss Dean Smith and the club’s hierarchy.

The expectation remains the Villa skipper will depart in the coming days but the finer details of what would be a British record transfer are still to be ironed out.

Villa are closing in on the signing of Leon Bailey with the Bayer Leverkusen winger having undergone a medical in Florida on Sunday night.

Bailey, who has been in the USA after representing Jamaica at the Gold Cup, is now set to discuss personal terms ahead of his move to Villa Park.

Villa’s FA Youth Cup winning captain Kaine Kesler has, meanwhile, joined League Two Swindon Town on a season-long loan.

