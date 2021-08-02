Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves focused on new season

Ruben Neves (Wolves/Getty)

The star midfielder has reportedly been the subject of interest from both Arsenal and Manchester United this summer, with both eager to make signings in the middle of the park.

He is still under contract at Wolves until 2024 and has played a big part in the last few games of pre-season since returning from his break following the European Championships.

After helping Wolves to a 2-1 win over Coventry – in which he assisted Fabio Silva’s opener and scored the second – Neves says he is focused on Wolves and getting ready for the opening game at Leicester in just under two weeks.

“When you want to play at the highest level of football you have to be ready,” he said. “You need to be ready to have 30 days of holiday each season, that’s not a problem. It’s my job and I need to work hard. I had a great time with family and now I’m completely focused here, to be fit for the start of the Premier League.

“It’s about pre-season and hard work – getting fit for the Premier League. That’s the main thing.

“We are getting the ideas of the new coach and I think we are doing well. We have a lot to improve but I think we are doing a great job. We still have two weeks – it’s a good time to train and improve. Let’s go for it!”

It has been all change for Wolves this summer with new boss Bruno Lage bringing a more aggressive and attacking style of play that relies on high pressing and a high defensive line.

The squad are still getting to grips with his intense style – which also includes double training sessions – as they have so far picked up mixed pre-season results.

But Neves says Lage has made a good impression on the team in the short time he has been in charge.

Neves added: “We’ve had big changes. We’re improving a lot with very good ideas and a very good impression from the gaffer and all the staff.

“We are working all together. The players from the national teams came back one week ago and you can see already the results on the pitch. We’ll improve a lot in the two weeks in front of us and that’s the main target, improve as much as we can for the first game. It’s the Premier League and everyone knows every team is a hard game. Leicester will be a really good test for us.

“The main thing is to work hard in these two weeks to get completely concentrated on what we have to do, and fit to try and get the first three points of the season.”