Wolves forward Theo Corbeanu joins Sheffield Wednesday on loan

Theo Corbeanu of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

The 19-year-old heads out to the League One side after making his senior debut towards the end of last term, as a substitute at Tottenham.

Wolves' technical director Scott Sellars said: "It’s fantastic for Theo because he had a really good season last year in the under-23s, being successful in terms of assists and goals, which culminated in his debut for the first-team which was great.

“He played international football with Canada in the summer, coming back from the Gold Cup, which was a great experience to play at that level, and we feel now what he needs is minutes at first-team level, so this is the best next step for his development.

Canadian international @CorbeanuTheodor has joined us on a season-long loan from @Wolves 🤝#swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) August 2, 2021

“We had a lot of interest in Theo over the last 12 months and we’ve picked a club for football reasons, but also obviously it’s a big club, and the pressure of playing for a big club is an add on for player development, and we think it’ll be good for Theo to hopefully manage and thrive."

Corbeanu joined Wolves' youth set-up from Toronto FC in 2018 and this is his first loan spell away.

Sellars added: “Ultimately, you’re always looking to step up and challenge yourself, and we say to a lot of young players about not finding your level, always be ready for the next level.