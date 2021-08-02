Raul Jimenez: It feels amazing to be back

Raul (Getty)

The Mexican striker is set to play in front of home supporters for the first time since November when Wolves host Celta Vigo in their final pre-season friendly this Saturday.

It promises to be an emotional affair for Jimenez, who spent months on the sidelines recovering from a fractured skull sustained in a Premier League match at Arsenal.

Jimenez, who must wear a protective head guard for the rest of his career, revealed he had been inundated with messages of support from across the world throughout his lengthy rehabilitation.

“I just want to thank them for all their support,” he said. “It’s been a long time since I played my last game and they were there since the first minute.

“When it happened, I received a lot of messages, a lot of support, a lot of love. My house, in my post, I received a lot of cards, ‘recover soon’, ‘get well soon’, even at the training ground I received like a box of cards from people, from all over the world.

“I received messages from China, from Mexico, from New Zealand I think, then in the UK a lot of people have sent messages to me.

“Sometimes I go out to walk with my wife, my daughter and my dogs, and the people outside just wished me to be well soon, and that was fantastic.

“All that support, all that love that they gave to me, it feels really amazing.”

Jimenez has declared himself "ready to go" this season after confirming he is fully recovered from his injury, which occured early in Wolves' 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium on November 29.

The 30-year-old made his return to action in a friendly at Crewe last month and then scored in front of Wolves' supporters in last weekend's 1-1 draw at Stoke.

Asked about his impending return to Molineux, he replied: “It’s going to be really good. I’m looking forward to it. I really want to be there, to enjoy the game, to enjoy the crowd, the people.