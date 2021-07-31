'Delighted for Raul Jimenez, but we need some signings!' Wolves fans on Stoke draw - WATCH

A strong Wolves side started brightly, with Adama Traore the main threat, but fell behind due to poor set piece defending as former captain Danny Batth finished into the bottom corner.

Within minutes Wolves were level, however, when Raul Jimenez anticipated a loose ball in the box and finished from close range.

The second half saw Wolves dominate and control the ball, with substitute Morgan Gibbs-White shining as part of the front three, but they could not find a way through and settled for a draw.