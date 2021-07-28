Jose Sa aiming to make sure Wolves are in safe hands

Jose Sa (Wolves/Getty)

Goalkeeper Sa arrived in a £6.5million deal from Olympiacos earlier this month, just days after Patricio departed for Roma in a £10.2m switch.

Sa, who is expected to make his Wolves bow in tonight’s pre-season friendly against Real Betis, has revealed how his fellow Portuguese shot-stopper provided the lowdown on life at Molineux as he weighed up the move.

“I asked him how life was here and how the club is. We talked a little bit. He wished me lots of luck and I also wished him good luck," explained Sa.

“It’s good because I already knew most of them (my team-mates). It’s always good to have other players that we already know, so it’s been very good.”

Sa, who also spoke to Ruben Neves about Wolves, knows he has big gloves to fill with Patricio having played a key role in the club’s success over the past three seasons.

The 28-year-old’s first task will be seeing off the challenge of John Ruddy as he looks to secure the No.1 position under Bruno Lage.

Sa also knows Lage having been at the Benfica academy when the new Wolves boss was a coach.

“From what I have already experienced, he’s a very good coach, with good ideas and we are excited to start the new season and start getting results,” said Sa.

“The Premier League is the best in the world and Wolves is a very good team, that fights for good objectives too.

“I think it will be a good opportunity for me, so I decided to join the pack.