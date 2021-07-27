Wolves' trip to Marbella a success, says Ki-Jana Hoever

Ki-Jana Hoever (Getty)

Wolves carried on their summer schedule with a 3-2 defeat to Las Palmas last night – Hoever and Morgan Gibbs-White the scorers for Lage’s side.

The squad are now spending a couple more days in the Spanish sun before flying back for friendlies against both Stoke and Coventry this weekend.

And on the stay in Marbella, Hoever said: “It’s been nice, nice to be with the boys.

“I think everyone except Adama (Traore) is here now, so it’s good to be together.

“We’re enjoying it, training a lot and working with the new coach, of course. We’re working hard and the games have been good, as well as the training.

“It’s another style to what we were used to with the former coach, but I think it’s good.

"Everyone in the group can play more styles than one, so we just keep improving and working hard.

"So, hopefully, when the season starts, everyone knows what to do and is ready to go.”

Hoever and Gibbs-White chipped in with well-worked goals against Las Palmas.

Wolves, though, let in a few sloppy ones – Ale Garcia, Adalberto Penaranda and Jese Rodriguez on the mark for the Spanish second-tier side.

“It was good to play a game again. It was nice to score,” added Hoever.

“We’re having a lot of games over pre-season which is good because the season is going to be hard again.