Wolves away fans to return on opening day against Leicester

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates with his team-mates after scoring a goal to make it 2-3 against Spurs (AMA)

The long awaited to return to away fixtures comes as the government scrapped all coronavirus restrictions, meaning fans can now travel to away games. They will also not have to social distance in the stadium as full capacity crowds return.

Wolves supporters enjoyed their last game on their travels, on March 1, 2020, when they came from behind twice to beat Spurs 3-2 – courtesy of a Raul Jimenez winner.

Now, 3,305 tickets – including 17 wheelchair accessible spaces – will go on sale to old gold fans for the club's opening game of the 2021/22 season, as they travel to face Leicester on August 14.

Tickets at the Kind Power Stadium will cost £30 for adults, £27 for over-65s and under-22s and £18 for under-18s.

Gold away season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to buy when they go on sale at 9am on Saturday, July 31, before silver away season ticket holders can buy from 10am on Tuesday, August 3.

From there the tickets will go on sale in certain windows for season ticket holders based on their loyalty points, starting at 1,160 points from 10am on Thursday, August 5 and ending at 11am on Tuesday, August 10 for those with 1,040 points.

The full list of loyalty point sales windows are listed below:

Season ticket holders with 1,160+ points – Thursday August 5, 10am.

Season ticket holders with 1,150+ points – Friday August 6, 10am.

Season ticket holders with 1,140+ points – Saturday August 7, 9am.

Season ticket holders with 1,130+ points – Monday August 9, 9am.

Season ticket holders with 1,120+ points – Monday August 9, 11am.

Season ticket holders with 1,100+ points – Monday August 9, 1pm.

Season ticket holders with 1,080+ points – Monday August 9, 3pm.

Season ticket holders with 1,060+ points – Tuesday August 10, 9am.

Season ticket holders with 1,040+ points – Tuesday August 10, 11am.

Tickets are available to buy at tickets.wolves.co.uk and will be issued as print at home tickets online online. They will be sent out via email within 72-hours of kick-off.