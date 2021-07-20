Wolves flying out to sunshine camp

Bruno Lage (Getty/Wolves)

Although new boss Bruno Lage is yet to speak to the media, his players have given an insight into what life has been like in the first two weeks of training.

The key word has been ‘intensity’ with Lage putting his players through their paces at Compton.

That work was evident in the opening stages of the club’s friendly with Crewe on Saturday as Lage’s men pressed high and aggressively in the new-look 4-4-2 formation.

Now, the players will fly out to Marbella today to start their week-long training camp.

Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Nelson Semedo – fresh from their exploits at the European Championships – arrived back in Wolverhampton yesterday and will also jet off with the rest of the squad today. Before that, however, the players will train at Compton this morning.

Once they arrive in Spain they will be joined by Leander Dendoncker, Yerson Mosquera and new goalkeeper Jose Sa – who will all join up with the squad after completing coronavirus isolation.

Lage will have the rest of the week to work with his players, with a keen focus on high-intensity sessions.

They then play Real Betis on Saturday, before a friendly with Las Palmas on Monday morning.

Due to coronavirus isolation exemptions for elite sport, there is no risk that the players will miss the remaining pre-season fixtures on their return to England next week. Lage’s side face Stoke and Coventry back-to-back the following week, before finishing preparations with a game against Celta Vigo.