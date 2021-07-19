Wolves Foundation makes good use of surplus kit

Making use of Wolves kit

Seeing the kit for the first time – in the opening pre-season friendly at Crewe on Saturday – also raised the anticipation levels ahead of the return to Premier League action, with the big kick-off now less than a month away.

But it’s not all about the new kit, as Wolves Foundation have been handed some of the surplus stock from last year which, instead of being thrown away, can be used to help their activities in supporting the local community.

Some of the items will be auctioned off on the Foundation’s Ebay site to try and replace fundraising lost to the Covid-19 pandemic, whilst others – as part of the Feed Our Pack campaign – are being distributed across the city to those who might otherwise not have their chance to wear the Wolves colours with pride.

One such donation has been made to the Good Shepherd charity situated opposite Molineux, which will be passed on to service users, continuing the strong partnership between the two organisations.

“We remain delighted to be working with Wolves Foundation on their Feed Our Pack campaign which is primarily linked to our food and other support services,” says Tom Hayden, Head of Operations at the Good Shepherd.

“This donation of kit is an added bonus which will be hugely appreciated by those accessing our services.

“A lot of our clients are long-serving Wolves fans who don’t have the resources to attend matches or purchase kit, and this is a fantastic gesture which will help them feel really close to the club and proud of their city.

“Part of the kit will be passed on to a group who have taken up football as part of our meaningful activity programme designed to help people re-integrate into society who are now attending the Foundation’s weekly Head 4 Health sessions at their Aldersley Arena.”

The two charities also linked up with the fundraising Molineux Sleepout back in 2019, which was repeated as a ‘virtual’ event last year, and is hoped to return in its initial form – regulations permitting – towards the end of 2021.

“We have been aware of the fantastic work of the Good Shepherd for a long time, and are always keen to provide different ways of supporting the charity when we are able to do so,” says Rachel Smith, Health & Wellbeing Manager with Wolves Foundation.

“This is including working closely in terms of their food distribution with Feed Our Pack, but also on this other strand of the campaign with donating kit to some of those accessing the Good Shepherd.

“Hopefully they will enjoy wearing the Wolves colours and it will be great to see them wearing the kit when linking up with some of the Foundation’s projects moving forward.”