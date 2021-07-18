Steve Bull: Jose Sa is no downgrade for Wolves

Olympiakos goalkeeper Pedro Jose Sa.

The Portugal number one has been absolutely brilliant for the club. Superb.

He is a word class goalkeeper but like Nuno, some things have to come to an end.

Sa has come in and has some big boots to fill, but he’s a very demanding goalkeeper. He’s very agile and a very good shot-stopper.

He makes it difficult for the strikers, coming out for the ball, and as long as he doesn’t make too many mistakes while doing it he will do the side a world of good.

Patricio was absolutely excellent and you can’t slate players for leaving the club, but this is a new chapter for the club.

It’s like Nuno and Bruno, it’s a new chapter for Wolves. I don’t think it’s a downgrade for Wolves, it’s just a new way forward. The owners know what they want and where they want to be and they’re getting players they want – there are better players out there.

We didn’t know who Nuno was four years ago and we don’t know much about Bruno, but we will when the season starts. Pre-season will show us how the season is shaping up.

Wolves also have an excellent back-up in John Ruddy.

He has served the club well and isn’t one to spit his dummy out the pram. He gets his head down and is ready when he is asked to play.

Just like Conor Coady, he is the ever-present in the changing room and is so important.

Not only do we have a new goalkeeper between the sticks, but it’s also brilliant to see the number one shirt back.

Football should always be numbers one to 11 in my eyes.

Having a number one there is brilliant and it makes a statement to Sa to say ‘you are our number one goalkeeper’.