Crewe 1 Wolves 0: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah on Raul Jimenez return and Francisco Trincao debut - WATCH

In his first game in charge Bruno Lage named a strong team but in the blazing heat they failed to get going.
Young midfielder Taylor Perry was arguably Wolves’ best player in a drab first half showing in which Crewe looked most lively.
After introducing eight academy players at half-time, the youngsters started poorly and quickly fell behind from a Christopher Long tap-in.
The much-changed Wolves side did begin to look after the ball better as the half progressed, but failed to threaten going forward and were condemned to defeat on their first pre-season outing.