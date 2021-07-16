Wolves fans react positively to new home kit

Fabio Silva

The club displayed their new strip for the 2021/22 season, which will be worn in tomorrow’s friendly at Crewe, for the first time yesterday.

It is the first kit designed by Castore since Wolves announced their ‘multi-year’ deal with them in May.

The iconic gold shirt has matching gold socks and black shorts. The socks also feature a black Wolves logo on the front.

In a poll of 4,200 supporters, who were giving their thoughts on the kit, it unearthed a mixed response.

A total of 41 per cent of the fans branded it as simply ‘OK’, while 28 per cent thought it was ‘good’ and 19 per cent ‘amazing’.

Only nine per cent were ‘disappointed’, while three per cent think it is ‘terrible’ – meaning most fans are at least tolerating the new strip.

The kit is available in both replica and authentic versions. The authentic strip will be identical to the kit worn by the first team and feature the same ‘breathable’ fabric that the athletes will wear, while the replica jersey will come in at almost half the price for adults.

They will also both feature a BitCi sleeve sponsor.

Replica shirts are £55 for adults, £40 for juniors, while infant kits are £42 and baby kits are £38. The authentic jersey, available only in adult sizes, cost £100.

The shade of gold is a hot topic among Wolves supporters with many criticising the 2018/19 shirt as too yellow, and previous years as too orange.

In a separate poll of 2,400 fans, 78 per cent were happy with this year’s old gold shade, while 60 per cent were also happy with the £55 price for adult replica shirts, which is frozen from last year’s price.

The £100 cost for the ‘authentic’ shirt is less appealing, however, with 83 per cent of supporters deeming it too expensive.

A further 30 per cent believe they will not notice no difference between the replica and authentic shirts, but despite the overwhelming majority saying the authentic strip is too expensive, 49 per cent believe there is no harm in offering a more expensive option to fans.

The new socks with the Wolves logo have also been a hit, with 32 per cent classing them as ‘amazing’.

In a statement describing the kits, the club said: “Both the authentic and replica range enjoy detailed colour matching and dyeing, ensuring the fabric is matched correctly to the Wolves Pantone 130 C Old Gold.

“A matte shine jacquard fabric emulates the flow and movement of players on the pitch, a modern rib neckline brings contrast pop colours, and the displaced angular seam lines and contrast colour side body panels bring a modern, impactful look and feel.

“The authentic jerseys enjoy laser cut detail at high sweat zones to ensure maximum breathability and minimal distraction from the jersey for players, so they can concentrate on their game.”

For the first time in three seasons replica jerseys will also be available in women’s sizes. Junior jerseys feature the Silverbug branding, rather than ManBetX.

Vinny Clark, Wolves general manager for commercial operations, said: “It’s great to finally look forward to the new season with the launch of our first Castore match kit range.

“We’ve worked hard with Castore to ensure the design of kit meets the expectations of our fans and with the club taking on the manufacture of the replica range, it’s great that we have been able to have greater focus and control over the product assortment. Women’s sizes were a must for us, and we are now able to sell baby replica as well infant kits which demonstrates further expansion to the range. The kit is completely bespoke to Wolves and, most importantly, we have been able to hold our £55 price point for adult replica jerseys with most Premier League clubs substantially beyond that. The brand change coincides with an exciting new era for the club and we hope fans will wear their old gold jerseys with pride as we head into the new season.”

Wolves have warned supporters to assess the Castore size guide, which differs from the club’s previous kit providers.