Wolves' Conor Coady and Adama Traore to miss Spain training camp

Conor Coady and Adama Traore (AMA)

The pair have been given an extra week’s rest and will not travel with the squad when they jet off to Marbella on Tuesday.

That means they will also miss the two friendlies against Real Betis next Saturday, and Las Palmas the following Monday.

That is due to their nation’s exploits in the Euros, with Spain getting to the semi-final and England making the final.

With Portugal and Belgium also getting to the knockout stages of the competition, four more Wolves players are still yet to return.

The club’s Portuguese contingent of of Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho will arrive in Wolverhampton on Monday and fly out to Spain with the squad the following day.

Leander Dendoncker, who represented Belgium at the tournament, will meet the team in Spain on Tuesday alongside new signing Yerson Mosquera.

Despite signing for the club on June 17, the Colombian has yet to meet his new team-mates. New goalkeeper Jose Sa will also meet the squad in Spain after coronavirus quarantine.

New boss Bruno Lage is currently coming to the end of his second week of pre-season training since taking over from Nuno Espirito Santo – and he will take charge of his first game tomorrow when the side travel to face Crewe in a pre-season friendly. Lage has had to work with a smaller group, topped up with fringe youngsters, due to his Euros stars taking a break.