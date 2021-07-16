The hits and misses of Rui Patricio's Wolves career

Rui Patricio (AMA)

The Portugal number one is widely regarded as a world class goalkeeper, but it is also true to say that he had some difficult moments in an old gold shirt.

Now, as the 33-year-old has made his move to Italian side Roma, we look at some highs and lows he endured during his Wolves career.

September 1, 2018

In his first season at the club, and Wolves' first back in the Premier League, an injury time strike from Adama Traore handed them their first league win of the season.

But it was some heroics from Patricio in the first half that helped them on their way.

Patricio claws away Antonio's effort. Photo: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Michail Antonio rose highest at the far post to head back across goal, but the retreating Patricio got back in time to claw the ball off the goal-line and away from danger.

Not only did the save prove the goalkeeper's superb reactions and speed, but it also showed that he was up to the physicality of the Premier League. As he plucked the looping ball out of the air he had to deal with the presence of an oncoming Marko Arnautovic determined to tap home.

But Patricio stood firm and kept his side's clean sheet.

August 19, 2019

Early on in the following season Patricio continued where he left off.

In a home league clash with Manchester United, with the game locked at 1-1 following Ruben Neves' superb second half equaliser, the visitors were handed a penalty.

Paul Pogba stepped up and Patricio proved why was one of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League.

Patricio saves Pogba's penalty (AMA)

The Frenchman directed his effort to Patricio's right and although it was at a nice height for the goalkeeper, it was hit with some venom and parried away by the Wolves man.

That was one of several penalty saves he pulled off in his time at Molineux.

October 25, 2020

For all of Patricio's good moments in a Wolves shirt, he also had some shortcomings. Most notably, saving at his near post.

There are several examples of the Portuguese struggling with efforts directed at his near post and on this day that weakness cost Wolves two points.

Patricio is beaten at his near post by Murphy. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Raul Jimenez had given Wolves an 80th minute lead and they looked set to secure the three points, before Jacob Murphy stepped up for Newcastle.

His 89th minute low free-kick stumped Patricio and snuck in at the near post, despite the goalkeeper getting a hand to it. Quite simply, he should have saved it.

January 30, 2021

Another example of where Patricio came up short, letting another shot squirm through that he should have saved.

Travelling away to Crystal Palace, Eberechi Eze picked up the ball just inside the box and directed a powerful effort straight down the goalkeeper's throat.

Eberechi Eze scores. Photo: Ian Walton/PA Wire.

Despite the power in it, Patricio should certainly have parried as he allowed the ball to go straight through him and in.