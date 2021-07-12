Wolves to stream pre-season games through Facebook

Bruno Lage (Getty/Wolves)

Bruno Lage’s first game in charge is at Crewe on Saturday, before matches against Real Betis, Las Palmas, Stoke, Coventry and Celta Vigo.

And all the games are being broadcast – via Wolves TV, the club website or app, or the club’s Facebook page – for £4.99 each, or as a bundle for £24.99.

The move sees Wolves become the first Premier League club to utilise Facebook’s new Paid Online Events feature, and the club’s head of digital Richard Pepper said: “We are really excited to be able to offer our supporters the opportunity to watch Wolves’ pre-season via Facebook, which is currently our most popular social media channel, with over two million fans.

“While many supporters will have tuned into Wolves TV over the years, we feel that teaming up with Facebook to broadcast our pre-season fixtures will cater for an even broader spectrum of our supporters across the globe.”

Wolves have also confirmed, due to Covid-19 restrictions, that tickets for Saturday’s friendly at Crewe are only available to home supporters.