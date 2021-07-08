Patrick Cutrone back at Wolves for pre-season

Patrick Cutrone in training at Compton (Wolves/Getty Images)

Cutrone, who has been speaking of his desire to find the ‘best solution’ with his agent, has reported back for duty at Compton under new boss Bruno Lage.

The centre forward was part of Italy’s squad for the Under-21 European Championships earlier this summer and is back in England after an unfruitful loan spell with Spanish club Valencia during the second half of last season.

He has endured a difficult time since arriving at Molineux from AC Milan for £16million two years ago and made no secret of his desire to get his career back on track.

Cutrone told Italian outlet Il Giornale: “Today, I’m looking for a team that is determined to bet on me and allows me to play continuously. Right now, I need to have the trust of the coach and of the club.

“I’m not worried about the future. The important thing is to be ready. That’s why I’m training and I want to go back to being a starter.

“The market has just started. We are working with my agent to find the best solution.”

Cutrone, before his goalless seven-game stint at Valencia, spent time out on loan with Fiorentina in his homeland.

The 23-year-old played 34 games for La Viola over a year-long spell and scored five goals.

He was briefly brought back into the Wolves fold last season in the wake of Raul Jimenez’s injury, but then shipped out again once Willian Jose was signed on loan from Real Sociedad.

In total, he has made 28 appearances in gold and black, scoring three goals.

Asked whether he is looking to go back to a team in Italy, Cutrone added: “To date, naming teams is premature.