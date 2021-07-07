Rayan Ait-Nouri on way in and Ruben Vinagre on way out of Wolves

Rayan Ait-Nouri of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

A unique deal was agreed for Ait-Nouri at the back end of last week, and it is now only a matter of finalising the last details before an announcement.

The club will pay Angers £10million while the French side hold a 50 per sent sell-on clause – which Wolves have the option to buy out at a later date.

Ait-Nouri will be Wolves’ third signing under Bruno Lage, after Colombian centre-half Yerson Mosquera and Barcelona winger Francisco Trincao.

And with the 20-year-old’s move all set to be completed shortly, fellow full-back Vinagre is being allowed to leave.

A season-long loan deal has been agreed with Sporting, who then have the option to buy him for £10m next summer.

It is also understood there are appearance-based clauses which, if met, would make his move to the Portuguese capital permanent.

Ait-Nouri impressed while on loan at Molineux last season, making 24 appearances in all competitions.

There was originally an option of around £18m to make his move to Wolves permanent, before the club negotiated a lower price up front.

Vinagre, meanwhile, had two loan spells away last campaign – an unfruitful stint with Greek outfit Olympiacos before a successful period with Famalicao in Portugal, gaining the attention of title-winners Sporting.