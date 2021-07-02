Wolves agree £10m deal for Rayan Ait-Nouri

Rayan Ait-Nouri of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

After having the 20-year-old left-back on loan last campaign, the club have now negotiated a unique deal to bring him back to Molineux.

Wolves will pay £10million for him while Angers have a 50 per cent sell-on.

However, Wolves have a buyout clause should they wish to remove that sell-on at a later date.

Ait-Nouri's signing is expected to be confirmed by the club in the coming days.

The Frenchman made 24 appearances in gold and black last term, scoring once, becoming a regular presence at the back thanks to promising displays and injuries to Jonny Castro Otto and Fernando Marcal.

It is thought he will have to isolate ahead of joining Bruno Lage's squad for pre-season.

Ait-Nouri's permanent arrival is set to allow Ruben Vinagre to leave after four years with the club, with Sporting Lisbon close to securing his services.