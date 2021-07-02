Taylor Perry signs new Wolves deal

Taylor Perry (Wolves/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old, from Kingswinford, was offered fresh terms earlier this summer along with experienced goalkeeper John Ruddy and has now put pen to paper.

He is tied down until the summer of 2023, with the club also having the option to extend his deal for another year.

Technical director Scott Sellars said: "Taylor’s been here a long time and we’re really pleased he’s staying. Giving him a longer contract will hopefully allow him to develop further.

“The first thing you try to do is get local boys into the football club, to give them an opportunity to play for the club they support. It’s great to see local lads progress and we’re pleased Taylor is doing that.

“He’s now got an opportunity to train with the first-team – we’ll let the manager see him and then we’ll make a decision on his next step. There are a lot of players away at the Euros, so for the first couple of weeks he’s going to have an opportunity to train and play, so hopefully he can show the manager what he can do.

“At the end of that period we’ll have a chat with the manager, see who he wants in his squad, and it may be that Taylor stays or it may be that he goes out on loan.”

Perry has made three senior appearances for Wolves – all coming in 2019/20.

Last season, he enjoyed a goal-laden spell for the under-23s before picking up an injury.

"Especially in the first part of the year he was really on form. Unfortunately, he picked up an injury which stalled his progression, but until Christmas he was scoring lots of goals and was really effective," added Sellars.