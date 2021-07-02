Spanish twist to Wolves' pre-season schedule

Bruno Lage (Photo: Wolves)

Bruno Lage’s first summer at the helm will see them jet out to Spain for a warm-weather training camp and game against Real Betis on Saturday, July 24 (6pm BST).

Fellow La Liga outfit Celta will later come over for the new head coach’s first game at Molineux on Saturday, August 7 (3pm).

Announcing the full summer schedule, Wolves confirmed Lage’s opening test will be at League One side Crewe while games at both Stoke and Coventry, of the Championship, are in place for when they return from Marbella.

The club enjoyed several camps in the Spanish city under previous boss Nuno Espirito Santo and are heading to the Marbella Football Center once more as the 45-year-old Portuguese looks to stamp his mark.

Wolves will travel shortly after the Crewe fixture on Saturday, July 17 (3pm) and spend the week training before going up against Betis, who finished sixth in La Liga last season and are managed by ex-Manchester City and West Ham gaffer Manuel Pellegrini.

Once back in England, Lage’s charges will make the short journey to the Bet365 Stadium to face Stoke on Saturday, July 31 (1pm).

The game at Coventry is on Sunday, August 1 (1pm) before the friendlies come to a close with the visit of Celta – eighth last season in the Spanish top flight.

All of the fixtures are due to be streamed live on Wolves TV, with the club releasing more details in the coming weeks.

Wolves have not said whether fans will be able to attend the friendlies yet.