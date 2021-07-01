Former Wolves boss Nuno lands Tottenham role

Nuno Espirito Santo (PA)

Spurs ended their long search for a new head coach last night when they agreed terms on a two-year contract.

The Portuguese replaces Jose Mourinho, who was sacked way back on April 19.

The 47-year-old said: “When you have a squad with quality and talent, we want to make the fans proud and enjoy.

“It’s an enormous pleasure and honour (to be here), there’s joy and I’m happy and looking forward to starting work.

“We don’t have any days to lose and we must start working immediately as pre-season starts in a few days.”

Nuno was put forward by incoming football managing director Fabio Paratici, who persuaded Daniel Levy to appoint him after initial misgivings about his style of play.

Paratici said on the club’s official website: “The brief for this appointment has always been clear, we wanted a head coach that can instil all the values that are important to this club.

“You only have to look at Nuno’s time at Wolves to see his ability to take a group of players and implement an adaptive style that brings success and allows players to develop and thrive.We are all looking forward to getting started in what we hope will be a successful time with the club.”

Chairman Daniel Levy added: “First of all, I’d like to welcome Nuno to the club. We should like to thank our supporters for all their patience throughout this process.