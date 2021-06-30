Sporting chance of Wolves exit for Ruben Vinagre

Ruben Vinagre of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

The 22-year-old impressed on loan in the Primeira Liga for Famalicao during the second half of last season.

And it is understood Sporting, who won the title for the first time since 2002, are now making enquiries about taking the player back to his homeland.

Reports in the Portuguese press claim Sporting are working on a loan deal with an option to buy for around £7.5million next year – while Wolves would also receive a percentage of Vinagre’s next move.

The Express & Star understands Wolves would prefer to sell him, although there is an acceptance they may have to be creative across the board this summer.

Vinagre initially joined Wolves in the summer of 2017, on loan from Monaco, and was snapped up on a permanent basis the following year.

He served as back-up to Jonny Castro Otto before falling out of favour last campaign and being sent on loan to Greek club Olympiacos, with an option to buy for £22.5m.

After just half a season in Greece, Vinagre’s spell was ended and he then went on loan to Famalicao – making 20 appearances and scoring three goals.

Meanwhile, Wolves’ buy option for Portuguese midfielder Vitinha was due to expire today.

Vitinha spent last season on loan at Molineux, from Porto, and as part of the deal there was an option to buy him for £18m.

Wolves could still enter negotiations for the playmaker if they wish to sign him down the line.