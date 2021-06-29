Wolves striker Rafa Mir heading off to the Olympics

Rafa Mir of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

The 24-year-old – whose future is still to be decided – is part of a 22-man squad for the Games in Tokyo, which start late next month.

Mir spent last season on loan at Huesca and while they got relegated, he caught the eye in La Liga with 13 goals in 38 matches.

He has only played four times for Wolves and is entering the final year of his contract, with Celta Vigo among those thought to be interested.

Mir is joining up with the Spain squad tomorrow to prepare for the Olympics.