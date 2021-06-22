Wolves star Adama Traore talks up return ‘home’ to Barcelona

Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

Traore is currently away with Spain for the Euros, although he is yet to play for Luis Enrique’s side in the tournament.

The 25-year-old has so far opted not to sign a new deal at Wolves, with his current contract expiring in the summer of 2023.

And when asked by Spanish reporters if he would like to go back to Barca one day, he said: “Barcelona is my home, it is reality.

“I have grown up there, I have been there for 10 years.

“From here on we will have to manage with my agents and see what role Barca wants.”

Traore progressed through the youth ranks at Barcelona and went on to make four first-team appearances.

After spells at Villa and Middlesbrough, he was snapped up by Wolves for a then club-record £18million in the summer of 2018.

Since then, the winger has made 131 appearances and scored 10 goals and, in recent times, been linked with a move away.

Traore was expected to sign fresh terms with Wolves at the back end of last year but talks then went on to stall.

He scored three goals and managed the same number of assists last season.

Meanwhile, Wolves have snapped up young goalkeeper Louie Molden from Manchester City.

The 19-year-old England youth international has signed a two-year contract at Molineux and will officially join when his City deal expires next week.

Moulden had a successful trial spell at Wolves earlier this year – playing for the under-23s against Leeds in February – and was previously on Liverpool’s books.

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said on his signing: “Louie is very much a young goalkeeper who has a lot of potential and we believe this is a good opportunity for him to develop at the club.

“When he was here on trial, he really impressed.

“We knew from his performance in the match that there was a deal to be done, and we just needed the right moment to do it.

“He showed great quality; his distribution is excellent, he’s great with his feet, he’s a very strong shot-stopper, and he’s got a good pedigree, having been at Liverpool and Man City as a kid and playing for England at several levels.

“He’s only 19, but he joins a very good group of young goalkeepers we have at Wolves who will be pushing to be part of the first-team squad next season, and the competition Louie will bring to that group is really important.”