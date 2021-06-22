Wolves boss Bruno Lage to start at Crewe before potential overseas camp

Bruno Lage (Photo: Wolves)

League One outfit Crewe recently announced a fixture with Wolves as part of their friendly schedule for the summer.

And the Express & Star understands the trip to Gresty Road on Saturday, July 17 (3pm) is being treated as a first-team match.

The clash is set to be the first one of pre-season, with training beginning at Compton on Monday, July 5.

Lage’s line-up will depend on when some players come back from the Euros, but it is expected to be made up mainly of senior players as the former Benfica chief looks to get his philosophy across.

Wolves are then thought to be looking into travelling overseas as they continue their preparations for the 2021/22 term – as long as government guidance allows them to do so.

The trip could involve a friendly against a foreign team as well.

Wolves have previously enjoyed warm-weather camps at the Marbella Football Center in Spain.

They also took in pre-season trips to Austria, Switzerland and China – winning the Asia Trophy – during Nuno Espirito Santo’s reign.

Preparation in a different location, and different climate, is seen as a way to provide intensive sessions and also bond further as a group under the new regime.

Meanwhile, Wolves’ new home kit is expected to be unveiled during the middle of next month.

Castore recently became the club’s kit supplier on a multi-year deal, replacing Adidas, while ManBetX are carrying on as the front of shirt sponsor.