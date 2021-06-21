Stan Cullis remembered at old school

John Richards and John Gough at the unveiling

The most successful manager in the club’s history, Cullis clinched three First Division titles and two FA Cups during the golden 50s and 60s.

And now, adding to the stand named after him and statue at Molineux, a blue plaque has been put up at Cambridge Road School in Ellesmere Port, where he grew up.

Former Wolves star John Richards and current board member John Gough were on hand for the unveiling, with the plaque and event put together by the Professional Footballers’ Association.

And Richards – the chairman of the Wolves Former Players’ Association – said: “It was a fitting tribute to Stan.

“His son, Andrew, was there and was delighted with it. That’s the main thing, that the family enjoys it.

“It’s a good project the PFA are doing. They have a Hall of Fame which Stan was inducted into many years ago, and what they’re doing is commemorating players and managers by putting plaques up at the schools where they started their journeys in football.

“Stan started his education and playing football at Cambridge Road, and the kids loved it as well. They had an exhibition with diaries of Stan’s achievements, and there was a papier mache figurine of him which they had made – it was absolutely brilliant.

“The football club was represented by John Gough as well, so it was probably one of the best ones I’ve been to.

“It’s full credit to the PFA, and the school, for all the work they put in.”

As well as their three title triumphs and two cup successes, Wolves finished second and third on three occasions respectively in the top flight under Cullis.

His reign lasted 14 years, after also spending 14 years at the club as a player.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Stan many times at matches and functions,” said Richards.

“I learned a great deal about him from my old landlady. She was a big Wolves supporter and always used to refer to him as ‘Mr Cullis’.

“She would always tell me how he was a real gentleman and one of the best English managers of all time, and I couldn’t agree more.

“It didn’t take me long to realise all that Stan had achieved at Wolves.”