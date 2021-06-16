Wolves Premier League fixture list 2021/22: Bruno Lage era to begin with daunting August

Bruno Lage (Photo: Wolves)

Former Benfica chief Lage's first competitive game is a trip to Leicester, and then home matches against both Tottenham and Manchester United are taking place in a harsh August.

September, on paper at least, looks a bit more kind as the 45-year-old Portuguese will prepare his side for clashes with two promoted sides in Watford and Brentford.

But making a quick start to his reign will be a tough ask, against three teams who will be targeting Champions League places.

Wolves' first derby against Villa is on the road, on October 16, with the Molineux meeting then being on April 2.

Boxing Day will see Lage's charges take on Watford at home. They will make the trip to Old Trafford to face United on New Year's Day.

Wolves may see November as the month to rack up points when they play Crystal Palace, West Ham, Norwich and Burnley.

A tough end to the campaign looks to be in store, though, travelling to Anfield to go up against Liverpool on the final day.

Wolves fixtures 2021/22:

August

14 - Leicester City (a)

21 - Spurs (h)

28 - Manchester United (h)

September

11 - Watford (a)

18 - Brentford (h)

25 - Southampton (a)

October

2 - Newcastle (h)

16 - Aston Villa (a)

23 - Leeds (a)

30 - Everton (h)

November

6 - Crystal Palace (a)

20 - West Ham (h)

27 - Norwich (a)

30 - Burnley (h)

December

4 - Liverpool (h)

11 - Manchester City (a)

14 - Brighton (a)

18 - Chelsea (h)

26 - Watford (h)

28 - Arsenal (a)

January

1 - Manchester United (a)

15 - Southampton (h)

22 - Brentford (a)

February

8 - Arsenal (h)

12 - Spurs (a)

19 - Leicester City (h)

26 - West Ham (a)

March

5 - Crystal Palace (h)

12 - Everton (a)

19 - Leeds (h)

April

2 - Aston Villa (h)

9 - Newcastle (a)

16 - Manchester City (h)

23 - Burnley (a)

30 - Brighton (h)

May

7 - Chelsea (a)

15 - Norwich (h)