Steve Bull: Wolves skipper Conor Coady could have a big role for England

England's Conor Coady and Raheem Sterling

Having been lucky enough to go along to a major tournament myself, I know Conor will be extremely grateful for the opportunity and eager to make the most of any minutes he has.

In fact, I dropped him a text the other day.

I told him ‘grasp it with both hands and do the best you can, what you do for your club’.

He replied, too, to thank me for the message, which was nice.

It is safe to say Conor is really looking forward to tomorrow’s group opener against Croatia.

I just hope that he gets a few more chances than I ended up having at Italia 90.

It is a great place to be, a great group to be a part of, but you want to be playing.

With Harry Maguire being a doubt, too, I wouldn’t hesitate to put Conor in tomorrow.

I don’t think he would be fazed or scared as he has managed to get some good experience under his belt with the Three Lions over the past several months, doing himself no harm.

He has got stronger and stronger within that England set-up, taking it in his stride and becoming a vital member of the dressing room.

He has got the right character for tournament football, no doubt about it.

Obviously, from a personal point of view, I would love to see him start every game as that would make us all so proud as Wolves fans.

Either way, though, Conor will be buzzing and, who knows, he could even end up with a winners’ medal.

Back at Wolves, Bruno Lage has now officially been confirmed as our new boss.

We knew it was coming for a while and, to be fair, he looks the part.

Hopefully, he can deliver the goods as well.

We have been used to Nuno and what he can do over the past four years, of course, but a new era is upon us.

Lage has said it himself that he wants to build and improve on what Nuno did, and take Wolves higher in the Premier League, so fingers crossed he does just that.

Ultimately, he is a young coach, only 45, and will be coming into the club full of enthusiasm.