Wolves fans look forward to goal-den future under new boss Bruno

Kyle Hodson is looking forward to more attacking football from the club

The former Benfica manager takes over from fellow Portuguese Nuno Espirito Santo at Wolves as they look to get back to their best following a disappointing last season.

There were plenty of supporters at the club’s megastore on Wednesday who said they were optimistic for the future.

Kyle Hodson, 25, from Parkfields, said: “I’m pleased to see him come in and take over, as he’s much more attacking-minded and I think that’s what we need at the club.

“He’s got to be allowed to do his own thing and not be compared to Nuno, so we need to give him the time to get it right, as do the players and the club.

“I know that players who’ve been managed by him describe him as a great coach and disciplined, which is something we need at the club, so I think the future is looking bright.”

Kully Bhambra said he hope Bruno Lage's success at Benfica would help him at Wolves

Kully Bhambra has been a season ticket holder for nearly 40 years and the 53-year-old, from Bedworth, said he hoped Bruno’s previous successes would help him at Wolves.

He said: “He was successful at Benfica and I think the formula he has to work with is a really good one, although we were a bit stale last season. I hope he can bring something new to the table and I’m looking forward to a more attacking style from the players next season.”

Chitpaul Chadha said the appointment of Bruno Lage was a good continuity of the work done by Nuno Espirito Santo

Chitpaul Chadha, from Pennfields, has been a fan since the club was in Division Four in 1988, and the 48-year-old said the appointment of Lage was continuity for the club.

He said: “The journey started three years ago in the Premier League and I think his appointment is a continuity of the work Nuno has done, so while next season will be a transition, it’s a positive move.

“I think he’ll do it his way, but also compliment the work done by Nuno and Kenny Jackett before him in building the club up. I just hope he’s given time and the fans don’t expect too much too early, as he’ll need time to establish his own style of play.”

Andy Morris and Jemma Rowley said they would wait and see what Bruno Lage had to offer at Wolves

Andy Morris and Jemma Rowley, from Brierley Hill, were at the stadium ahead of their wedding there at the weekend, and said they would wait and see what Lage had to offer.

Thirty-seven-year-old Andy said: “I was sorry to see Nuno go as he’s done so much here, but I think Bruno will bring a more attacking game, which we need going forward. He’ll need to have a settling period at the beginning of next season to get to know the club and the fans, but time will tell what sort of appointment this is.”

Jemma said: “I hope he does well at the club, but he’s got big shoes to fill because everyone loved Nuno.

“I wish him luck anyway and I do hope we play more attacking football next year.”

Danny Frazer said he hoped the club keeps hold of the best players to give Bruno Lage a chance

Danny Frazer, 35, from Bushbury, said: “I’ll admit to being a bit sceptical at the moment, only because I don’t know what the future holds and whether we can keep our best players.”

Paul Smith said he felt optimistic about the appointment of the new manager

Paul Smith, from Brewood, has been a fan since he was a child, and the 50-year-old said he felt optimistic over the appointment of the new manager.

He said: "I think he deserves a chance. I was really surprised when Nuno left the club as he did, but he has a great background pedigree and we should give him to time to find his feet and work towards success with us."

Stephen Handsaker hopes the new appointment will bring a new style to the club

Steven Handsaker, from Coven, has been a supporter for 40 years, and the 55-year-old said he hoped the new man would bring a new style to the club.