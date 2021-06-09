Crystal Palace refuse to comment on Nuno breakdown reports

Nuno Espirito Santo

The Eagles are on the lookout for a new boss after Roy Hodgson stepped down at the end of the 2020-21 season following four years at the helm.

Nuno, who left Wolves by mutual consent last month, is one of several candidates to have held talks with the club but has also been linked with the managerial role at Everton after Carlo Ancelotti returned to Real Madrid.

Various reports on Wednesday morning suggested discussions between Portuguese coach Nuno and Palace had broken down, but the club refused to comment when asked by the PA news agency.