Wolves striker Fabio Silva excited to have Raul Jimenez back

Fabio Silva of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

It is hoped star man Jimenez, having fractured his skull last November, will return at the start of 2021/22.

And with Bruno Lage – who played a 4-4-2 formation at previous club Benfica – set to be confirmed as Wolves’ new boss later this week, record signing Silva could soon be playing up front with the Mexican ‘legend’.

On Jimenez, 18-year-old Silva said: “I have a good relationship with Raul, he helped me a lot. A lot.

“In training when I do something he will come and say I’ve done it right, and if he thinks I haven’t done it right he will tell me.

“I listen because Raul is a legend at past clubs, he scored a lot of goals. He has experienced a lot of games. My job is to listen.

“We have a good relationship at this club. It doesn’t feel like a battle. They will help me to be better. I will help them to be better. It’s a healthy competition.

“I love to see Raul play and not just me, but the fans too. We have missed seeing Raul play.”

Silva, who cost £35million, ended last season with a respectable four Premier League goals to his name.

He has thanked the now-departed Nuno Espirito Santo for showing lots of faith in him, too.

“The most important thing was at the start and middle of the season. When people talk a lot about me, my transfer and why I don’t play or score goals,” added Silva.

“Nuno helped me a lot in this time because he came to me and said ‘you have to work and listen to what I say to improve’.

“I have to say thank you for what he’s done for me and the opportunities. I feel proud because it’s different to play in the Premier League at 18-years-old and to have 30 games.