Wolves confirm contract offers to John Ruddy and Taylor Perry

Wolves have confirmed they have offered new deals to John Ruddy and Taylor Perry while three youngsters have been released.

The Express & Star reported yesterday that veteran keeper Ruddy was mulling over his future after being offered fresh terms.

And as part of their retained list, the club have also revealed that 19-year-old midfielder Perry has been offered an extension.

Under-23s trio Sadou Diallo, Cyriaque Mayounga and Hong Wan have been let go.

Ruddy has played 66 times for Wolves since joining in the summer of 2017 while academy product Perry has made three first-team appearances.

Diallo, Mayounga and Wan all appeared for James Collins' u23s last term but are now seeking new clubs.

