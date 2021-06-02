Dan McNamara delighted as Wolves Women achieve promotion at last

Wolves Women boss Dan McNamara (Credit: Wolves)

McNamara's side had been the runaway leaders in the National League Division One Midlands for each of the last two seasons – only to be denied after both were cut short by Covid-19.

However, an application for upward movement has proved successful based on their results on the pitch, and they will compete in the National League Northern Premier next term.

And McNamara said: "Overwhelmed was the initial feeling because the last couple of seasons won’t go without recognition. I’m absolutely delighted, particularly that it’s come down to the on-field performances.

“The girls have shown the last couple of years that they’re ready for a new test and a new challenge in the third tier.

"It’s thoroughly deserved, and nobody can take it away from them, even if they haven’t got a medal to show for it.”

Wolves recently impressed against higher-ranked sides in the Women's FA Cup, but McNamara is refusing to get carried away yet.