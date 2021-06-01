Nuno Espirito Santo linked with Everton post

Nuno Espirito Santo the head coach / manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

Ancelotti is poised to depart Goodison Park and rejoin Real Madrid following Zinedine Zidane’s departure.

Nuno, who left Wolves last month after four years in charge, is thought to be under consideration by the Toffees.

Eddie Howe and Rafa Benetiz are among the other names in the frame.

Nuno does not appear to be short of options following his departure from Molineux, having also been in talks with Crystal Palace over their vacant managerial position.

The 47-year-old won plaudits for his spell at Wolves, taking the club from the Championship to the quarter-finals of the Europa League during his first three seasons in charge.

Last season was far tougher, Wolves finishing 13th in the Premier League after suffering from inconsistent form and injuries to key players.