E&S Wolves Podcast Episode 212: D-Day for Lage

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Last Updated:

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen wrap up the season with an episode looking back at a crazy two weeks at Wolverhampton Football Club.

Wolves poddy

Still in shock with the managerial departure, the boys look to his likely replacement and what that means for summer recruitment.

The Ask Wolves Q&A is dissected and all your questions are answered as the club move into a new uncertain era.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

