Wolves star Diogo Jota: I can handle rough treatment

Jota has scored nine goals and set up four more in what's been a stellar start to life in England.

The Atletico Madrid forward has been targeted by opposition teams, not least in Monday's win at Blues when he was on the wrong end of several late fouls.

The 21-year-old said: "I tried to adapt my game. In Portugal we don’t have a physical game like here.

"When I adapt, it’s not my body that will adapt, it’s my mind and that’s what I’m doing here.

"I think when I arrived here I already knew what I was expecting so I don’t think about that.

"I'm pleased (to have handled it).

"We're facing teams that are coming with a specific (plan). It's a sign we’re doing a good job and we have to find way to overcome that.

"I think that’s what the defenders are doing and the referees are already advised so I don’t get my mind on that.

Does he think he's getting enough protection from referees? "Sometimes yes, sometimes not, I cannot think about that. I have to think about the team and my game."

Wolves are four points clear of second placed Cardiff going into today's clash with lowly Sunderland.

Jota says the whole squad are enjoying their football.

"The wins help us to achieve that team spirit – I think we are really a family here and it’s good for us," he said.

"I try to always do my best, I’m really happy to be part of this.

"The fans are helping us a lot. It’s always full at home and we have great support away, they’re a part of our team and we’re doing a good job together.

"I always like it when I am winning so we are top of the league and we have to keep going.

"All the team are enjoying our football at the moment."

The forward is on loan for the season and it's thought Wolves want to make the deal a permanent one in January.

But he said: "It’s too early – we haven’t reached halfway yet so I’m not thinking about that."