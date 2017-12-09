Menu

Wolves 0 Sunderland 0: Tim Spiers and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan Judah | Wolves | Published:

Tim Spiers spoke to Nathan Judah following the 0-0 draw with Sunderland at Molineux.

Tim Spiers and Nathan Judah

Nuno Espirito Santo's side created hardly any clear-cut opportunities of note and were restricted to half chances and snap shots, with Sunderland keeper Robbin Ruiter only making one good save from Diogo Jota.

Defensive-minded Sunderland were reduced to 10 men on the hour mark when Lee Cattermole saw but despite a late onslaught Wolves couldn't break the deadlock on an afternoon of frustration.

