Wolves 0 Sunderland 0: Tim Spiers and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Nuno Espirito Santo's side created hardly any clear-cut opportunities of note and were restricted to half chances and snap shots, with Sunderland keeper Robbin Ruiter only making one good save from Diogo Jota.

Wolves 0 Sunderland 0: Tim Spiers and Nathan Judah analysis

Defensive-minded Sunderland were reduced to 10 men on the hour mark when Lee Cattermole saw but despite a late onslaught Wolves couldn't break the deadlock on an afternoon of frustration.